From COP16 to COP30: five topics connecting the climate and biodiversity agendas

1. The ocean: the great connector

At various events during COP16, the ocean was defined as the “great connector” between biodiversity and climate change, emphasizing its crucial role in global environmental balance. In Cali, an important decision was made on Ecologically or Biologically Significant Marine Areas (EBSAs),﻿ which established a framework for identifying and reviewing these areas – a topic that has been debated since COP13. This progress will be essential for implementing the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework and supporting the High Seas Treaty.﻿

However, there are big challenges to making progress ocean-related issues. According to SEI researcher Lucia Licero﻿﻿, the goal of conserving 30% of the oceans by 2030 represents an ambitious commitment that requires strengthening national biodiversity strategies and creating synchronized action plans (NBSAPs). Lucia also highlights the need to preserve the resilience of marine ecosystems and coastal communities in the face of threats such as sea-level rise and acidification – issues strongly linked to climate change.

SEI’s research on community-led adaptation uses nature-based solutions to help restore coastal ecosystems and promote sustainable livelihoods. For example, the project Resilient Coasts in the Caribbean﻿﻿ works towards the well-being of coastal populations while preserving marine biodiversity for future generations – a vital task, because nearly 40% of the global population lives near coastlines.

2. Bioeconomy: a b ridge to s ustainable d evelopment

The bioeconomy is understood as an innovative economic model that uses biological resources sustainably, with the potential to bridge between environmental agendas. At an event led by SEI researcher Mónica Trujillo﻿﻿, speakers emphasized that the climate and biodiversity crises are interconnected, but so far, they have been addressed separately. This fragmented approach results in budgetary imbalances and a lack of equitable access to private finance. The event discussed how nature-based solutions and the bioeconomy emerge as important ways to address this disconnect.

Moreover, the bioeconomy in Latin America has become a key driver for integrating conservation and sustainable development goals in the region. Through the Latin American Bioeconomy Network,﻿ models have been promoted that recognize the value of biodiversity and biomass as sources of economic innovation and conservation. The principles of bioeconomy﻿﻿, for example, agreed upon during the G20, create a sustainability foundation where biodiversity and the economy not only coexist but enrich each other.

A notable achievement during COP16 was the launch of the Pan-Amazonian Bioeconomy Network,﻿ an alliance aimed at fostering cooperation and the exchange of technologies and knowledge in the Amazon region. The network’’s goal is for bioeconomy in the Amazon to be recognized as a relevant sector by 2035. Additionally, regional collaboration is proposed as an important driver for the bioeconomy in Latin America. For example, at COP16, Colombia and Brazil signed an agreement to develop açaí. But adequate financing with reasonable expectations remains a challenge, and a long-term vision is needed to create lasting impacts.