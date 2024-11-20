Maryland’s Best and Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Partner on Thanksgiving Meals

November 20, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 20, 2024) – Maryland’s Best, a marketing program from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is supporting a community project with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern MD. With the generous support of a grant from the Charles County Board of Commissioners, SMADC will partner with LifeStream Church of the Nazarene’s food pantry in Waldorf to distribute 100 free Thanksgiving food boxes full of local, farm fresh food.

“Everyone should have access to fresh, local, nutritious food—especially during the holidays,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Simply put, our farmers’ mission is to provide for those in need.”

Boxes include a carefully curated selection of fresh, locally grown produce, nutrient-rich vegetables, and turkeys raised by our dedicated farmers as well as sustainable proteins like wild-caught Chesapeake blue catfish, helping to control the non-native species population while providing a delicious, healthy option for families. Boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to regular clients of LifeStream’s food pantry.

“We are proud to be working with farmers and food producers right here in Charles County to make a meaningful impact on local food security,” said Shelby Watson-Hampton, Director of SMADC. “This project is a testament to the power of collaboration between local agriculture and community support systems.”

This initiative highlights the vital collaboration between the the department, SMADC, and Charles County farmers and food producers, as they work together to ensure access to fresh, local food for those in need. The farmers involved are compensated through a grant from Charles County, creating a win-win for the entire community. By supporting local farmers, the program not only provides high-quality produce and protein for families experiencing food insecurity but also strengthens the local agricultural economy.

“Through initiatives like this, we aim to address the pressing issue of food access while also strengthening the local food economy. Our mission at SMADC is to build resilient, sustainable food systems, and this partnership exemplifies how we can all work together to ensure everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to nutritious, locally sourced food. Projects like this show the potential of combining public support and community action to create long-lasting positive change,” said Heather Hulsey, Maryland Market Money & Food Access Programs Manager at SMADC.



