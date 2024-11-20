C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Market estimated to reach US$2.342 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.21%

The c-reactive protein (CRP) testing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.21% from US$2.099 billion in 2025 to US$2.342 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the c-reactive protein (crp) testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.21% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.342 billion by 2030.The CRP or C-reactive protein is an element which is produced in the liver, in response to the inflammations of the body. One of the major markers of inflammation in the body is the higher level of CRP in the blood. This high level can also indicate inflammation in the arteries, indicating a higher risk of heart attack. The CRP test is used to measure the level of this protein in the body.One of the major drivers for the growth of the C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market is the increasing cardiovascular diseases. The global cases of cardiovascular diseases have witnessed a massive increase. Similarly, the increase in technological development in the industry is also estimated to boost the c-reactive protein testing market. In June 2023, the Caltech or California Institute of Technology, have updated in its press release that the researcher at the university developed a wearable skin sensor, that has the capability to detect CRP in human sweat. These sensors detect the C-reactive protein markers in the sweat molecules. These sensors are embedded with a gold nanoparticle, which carries a separate set of CRP antibodies , which are also known as detector antibodies. This sensor is developed with laser-engraved graphene, which contains various tiny pores. The development of new products in the industry is also expected to push the CRP testing market forward. In the November of 2022, ProciseDX achieved clearance from the FDI of the USA, for their ProciseDx instrument and CRP assay.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-c-reactive-protein-crp-testing-market By type, the global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market is segmented into immunoturbidimetric methods, ELISA, chemiluminescence, and spectrometry. The immunoturbidimetric methods of the C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market are forecasted to attain a greater market share. Immunoturbidimetry is one of the fastest and most reliable procedures to detect and assess the presence of inflammation in the body. This procedure is often used in various clinical and hospital settings for the diagnosis of inflammatory markers in the body. This method of testing has also helped to diagnose several conditions, like infections, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases.The global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market by application is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and others. Under the application segment of the global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market, the cancer category is expected to attain a greater market share in the forecasted period. In cancer, the CRP level is diagnosed to check the inflammation in the body. The CRP testing is also used to measure the spreading or rising of the cancer in the body. Cancer cases in the globe are growing significantly, with about 20 million new cancer cases in the year 2022, causing about 10 million deaths.The global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market by end-users is segmented into hospitals & clinics and diagnostic centres. In the global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market, the hospital and clinics category of the end-user segment is estimated to attain maximum market share. In the hospital and clinic setting, various testing procedures like chemiluminescence, immunoturbidimetric, and ELISA, are generally performed in the hospital and clinical settings only. The hospitals and clinical settings also experience a higher volume of cases of diseases like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus among others, increasing the CRP testing market size in the category.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market is growing significantly, as the region offers an increasing infrastructural and technological development of healthcare in the globe. The region also has one of the highest cases of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and others. The region’s healthcare and medical diagnostic landscape is also expanding significantly, which is sure to expand the CRP testing market in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the c-reactive protein (CRP) testing market that have been covered are Medix Biochemica, Biolab, Abbott, Novus Biologicals, LLC, Cenogenics Corporation, Salimetrics, LLC, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Trinity Biotech.The market analytics report segments the global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market as follows:• By Typeo Immunoturbidimetric methodo ELISAo Chemiluminescenceo Spectrometry• By Applicationo Cardiovascular Diseaseso Cancero Rheumatoid Arthritiso Lupuso Others• By End Userso Hospitals and Clinicso Diagnostic Centres• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Otherso South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Japan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Medix Biochemica• Biolab• Abbott• Novus Biologicals, LLC• Cenogenics Corporation• Salimetrics, LLC• Randox Laboratories Ltd• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Beckman Coulter, Inc.• Trinity BiotechExplore More Reports:• Endocrine Testing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-endocrine-testing-market • Weight Management Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/weight-management-market • Haematology Diagnostics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/haematology-diagnostics-market

