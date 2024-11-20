We are witnessing a crisis among children & young people
Rethink Mental Illness is fighting for every young person struggling with their mental health to receive timely, effective care and support. Because every young person deserves the chance to thrive, with access to the right help when they need it most.
We are witnessing a crisis in children and young people’s mental health
According to the NHS, one in five children and young people in England aged eight to 25 had a probable mental health problem in 2023.
But with demand increasing and waiting lists growing, almost half of young people who need help for their mental health in England are not receiving it. If this trend continues, we could see absenteeism in schools continue to rise in as well as incidents of self-harm and suicide.
Towards a Cohesive Whole: Why we need a long-term vision for children and young people’s mental health services
To not let the next generation down, this country needs to look at the bigger picture. In our 'Towards a Cohesive Whole' report, we explore a whole system community car approach by breaking down the following treatment gaps:
- Young people stuck on waiting lists: Children and young people who wait for long periods to get support from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).
- The missing middle: Children and young people who do not meet the eligibility threshold for CAMHS but whose needs are too complex for school-based support or early access hubs.
- Young people who disengage during the transition to adult’s services: young people who discontinue their care against clinical advice during or soon after their transition to adult mental health services.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.