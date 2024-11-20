We are witnessing a crisis among children & young people

We are witnessing a crisis in children and young people’s mental health

According to the NHS, one in five children and young people in England aged eight to 25 had a probable mental health problem in 2023.

But with demand increasing and waiting lists growing, almost half of young people who need help for their mental health in England are not receiving it. If this trend continues, we could see absenteeism in schools continue to rise in as well as incidents of self-harm and suicide.

Towards a Cohesive Whole: Why we need a long-term vision for children and young people’s mental health services

To not let the next generation down, this country needs to look at the bigger picture. In our 'Towards a Cohesive Whole' report, we explore a whole system community car approach by breaking down the following treatment gaps: