Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,506 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Mary Jane Veloso's return to PH

PHILIPPINES, November 20 - Press Release
November 20, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON MARY JANE VELOSO'S RETURN TO PH

I commend the ongoing efforts of Malacañang to facilitate the return of Mary Jane Veloso to our country. This initiative reflects the administration's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of every Filipino, particularly those who find themselves in challenging circumstances abroad.

Mary Jane is a victim of circumstance, having been deceived by unscrupulous individuals who exploited her vulnerability and unwittingly used her as a courier in their illegal schemes. Her situation highlights the urgent need to protect overseas workers from similar predicaments and to strengthen mechanisms against human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Her case deserves a thorough review. I urge the Department of Justice to consider her status as a victim of human trafficking and involvement in drug syndicates. They should explore options for clemency or commutation of her sentence, recognizing her as a victim rather than a criminal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Mary Jane Veloso's return to PH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more