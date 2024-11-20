DermaSensor Receives Three Prestigious Awards in Q4 2024, Solidifying Its Position as a Global Skin Health Leader

DermaSensor proudly announces three awards in Q4: Fast Company's "Small and Mighty" winner, Top 100 Healthcare Tech Company, and TIME's Best Inventions of 2024!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DermaSensor Inc., a trailblazer in skin health diagnostic technology, is proud to announce its recognition yesterday in Fast Company’s esteemed 2024 Next Big Things in Tech as a Winner for the category "Small and Mighty: Fewer Than 100 Employees.” Additionally, The Healthcare Report today announced DermaSensor as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2024 , alongside industry leaders like Medtronic, Regeneron, and Henry Schein. Both of these awards come in addition to the DermaSensor device being listed on October 30th as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 "We are ecstatic to receive these three prestigious awards all in the last month, which truly reflect the hard work and passion of our exceptional team over the last decade," said Cody Simmons, Co-Founder and CEO of DermaSensor. "Being consistently recognized in recent years as being among the top innovators in technology and healthcare speaks volumes about our commitment to enhancing physician's ability to detect skin cancer. We are dedicated to advancing our technology and expanding its adoption among the ~1 million physicians in the US to enable prompt skin cancer detection for all patients. Having just launched our device in the US this May, we are excited to make a big impact in skin care and public health in the years ahead."The DermaSensor device empowers physicians to non-invasively provide immediate, objective results for skin cancer risk to their patients. Prior to DermaSensor’s FDA clearance this year, there was no automated technology available in primary care for evaluating skin lesions suspicious for cancer. Skin cancer rates continue to rise but access to dermatology care is limited, with just 8% of Americans at risk for skin cancer receiving an annual skin exam[1]. This makes timely and accessible diagnosis crucial since when detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99 percent[2]. DermaSensor’s optical spectroscopy and AI technology enhances physicians’ diagnostic and referral capabilities, enabling prompt identification of skin cancer and effective prioritization of high-risk patients."At DermaSensor, we recognize a significant gap in the effective assessment of skin cancer risk, a critical concern for both patients and for clinicians who are not experts in dermatology. Our mission is to bridge this gap by delivering objective, reliable solutions that empower physicians to non-invasively test for skin cancer risk at the point of care.” describes Larry Anderson, Jr., CCO of DermaSensor, “our company’s dedication extends beyond merely providing a new technology; it encompasses promoting a proactive mindset towards skin health that serves the interests of all."About DermaSensorDermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip clinicians for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to immediately evaluate skin lesions for cancer. DermaSensor is currently FDA Cleared, CE Marked, and is available for sale in the U.S.References:1. https://www.aad.org/media/stats-skin-cancer 2. https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/skin-cancer-facts/

Introducing DermaSensor - America’s First Automated Skin Cancer Detection Device for Physicians

