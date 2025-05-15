DermaSensor Welcomes Carolyn Walsh as Chief Commercial Officer and Announces Commercial Advisory Board

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DermaSensor Inc., a health technology company that commercialized the first skin cancer diagnostic tool for primary care physicians, today announced the appointment of Carolyn Walsh as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The company also announces the creation of a Commercial Advisory Board with five new members, all industry leaders supporting this AI-powered, non-invasive device in becoming the next “tool of the trade” in primary care.Carolyn Walsh Joins as Chief Commercial OfficerCarolyn Walsh brings over 25 years of commercial leadership experience spanning digital health, medical devices, and remote patient monitoring. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at BioIntelliSense, where she led the commercialization of the FDA-cleared BioButtonwearable medical devices and clinical intelligence solutions. Her prior roles include executive leadership positions at Fitbit Health Solutions, Qualcomm Life, and Johnson & Johnson. Throughout her career, she has consistently driven revenue growth, launched award-winning health technologies, and built high-performing commercial teams. At DermaSensor, she will lead commercial strategy and execution as the company scales its FDA Breakthrough, AI-powered skin cancer detection device across the U.S. market.Commercial Advisory Board MembersDermaSensor is also pleased to announce the following industry leaders to its Commercial Advisory Board:Stephen F. Meyer – Former CEO of Welch Allyn and Operating Partner at Beecken Petty O’Keefe, Stephen is a veteran in medical device commercialization and a long-time advisor to health tech innovators.Andrew Livingston – former Co-founder and CEO of Doxy.me, the world’s largest telemedicine platform, and former Chief Innovation Officer at Harrow Health, Andrew brings deep experience in scaling digital health tools to private practices.Dr. Ainsley MacLean – Harvard-trained neuroradiologist and former CMIO/CAIO at Kaiser Permanente, Dr. MacLean is a leading expert in deploying novel AI solutions in healthcare systems.Jason Bellet – Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Eko Health, Jason is a recognized AI-powered diagnostics leader, and his company has sold over 500,000 AI-powered stethoscopes worldwide.Mike Hennessy Jr. – President of MJH Life Sciences, one of the largest privately held healthcare marketing and data companies, Mike brings expertise in healthcare communications, oncology, and industry partnerships."With the addition of Carolyn and these esteemed advisors, we have greatly enhanced our ability to accelerate adoption of our device, a device which is the first and only AI-enabled medical device with a dermatology base intended use among the 1,000+ AI-enabled medical devices authorized by FDA [1] ," said Cody Simmons, CEO and co-founder of DermaSensor. "With already having several leading health systems as customers and signing one new private practice a day, I am very excited to welcome these new industry leaders to further scale our commercial efforts and product adoption.”DermaSensor's innovative device utilizes optical spectroscopy and AI to provide an objective, non invasive result for skin cancer risk. In published studies, the device has been shown to provide non-dermatologist providers with the diagnostic accuracy of in-person dermatologists in assessing a suspicious lesion, enabling them to cut their missed cancers by half, and could also decrease their unnecessary referrals.About DermaSensorDermaSensor Inc. is a Miami-based medical device company that seeks to enable healthcare professionals to efficiently check for skin cancer by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. The DermaSensor™ device is an affordable handheld tool that uses artificial intelligence and spectroscopy to evaluate skin lesions for skin cancer risk in seconds. By enabling quick and effective skin cancer checks, DermaSensor ultimately hopes to improve skin cancer detection and save lives. DermaSensor is currently FDA Cleared, CE Marked, and is available for sale in the U.S.Reference: 1. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/software-medical-device-samd/artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-aiml-enabled-medical-devices

Introducing DermaSensor - America’s First Automated Skin Cancer Detection Device for Physicians

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.