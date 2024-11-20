Submit Release
The Way of the Holy Grail and St. James: Cultural Alliances for Regeneration and Sustainability After Valencia's Tragedy

Dr. Fernando Molina, Dra. Ana Mafé García and José María Chiquillo

Dr. Fernando Molina and Dra. Ana Mafé García

Dr. Fernando Molina and Dra. Ana Mafé García IIICIDyPECSG

Experts at the III Congress on The Way of the Holy Grail explore how historical routes can boost recovery after floods impacted 70+ municipalities in Valencia

Regenerative management for the territory is the only real way out in cases of crisis management.”
— Dr. Fernando Molina Pons
MASSAMAGRELL, VALENCIA, SPAIN, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International experts analyze at the III International Congress on Journalism and Communication The Way of the Holy Grail in Massamagrell how historical routes can drive economic, cultural, and social recovery after the floods that affected over 70 municipalities in Valencia.

As part of the III International Congress on Journalism and Communication The Way of the Holy Grail, an outstanding workshop session was moderated by Dr. Fernando Molina Pons. Under the title Weaving Identities with the Way of St. James and Other Intelligent Routes, the session brought together experts from Spain and Mexico to examine the social, cultural, and technological impact of pilgrimage routes in the contemporary context.

The event featured key figures in the promotion and development of the Way of St. James:
Santiago Guerrero (Spain), president of the Camino Ancestral Association of Santiago in Ripollet, Barcelona, provided a comprehensive perspective on how these historic routes act

III International Congress on Journalism and Communication The Way of the Holy Grail

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, IT Industry, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


