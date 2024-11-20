The Way of the Holy Grail and St. James: Cultural Alliances for Regeneration and Sustainability After Valencia's Tragedy
Experts at the III Congress on The Way of the Holy Grail explore how historical routes can boost recovery after floods impacted 70+ municipalities in Valencia
As part of the III International Congress on Journalism and Communication The Way of the Holy Grail, an outstanding workshop session was moderated by Dr. Fernando Molina Pons. Under the title Weaving Identities with the Way of St. James and Other Intelligent Routes, the session brought together experts from Spain and Mexico to examine the social, cultural, and technological impact of pilgrimage routes in the contemporary context.
The event featured key figures in the promotion and development of the Way of St. James:
Santiago Guerrero (Spain), president of the Camino Ancestral Association of Santiago in Ripollet, Barcelona, provided a comprehensive perspective on how these historic routes act
XIMO POQUET
AIIC EL CAMINO DEL SANTO GRIAL EN EUROPA
+ +34 626 39 16 76
comunicacion@elcaminodelsantogrial.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
III International Congress on Journalism and Communication The Way of the Holy Grail
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.