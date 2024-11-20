Services in place to support Schoolies safety

Release date: 20/11/24

Free bus services and dedicated volunteers will be on hand to help thousands of school leavers celebrate this weekend’s Schoolies Festival safely and responsibly.

The State Government is again partnering with Encounter Youth to provide return bus travel to the Schoolies Festival, at Victor Harbor, and across the Fleurieu Peninsula during the three-day event, which starts on Friday.

Buses will leave Adelaide Central Bus Station at 10am and 2pm on Friday 22 November, stopping at all major accommodation venues from Encounter Bay to Port Elliott – removing the need for school leavers to get behind the wheel.

Once ticket holders safely arrive at their destination, a free bus circuit will run from the Schoolies Festival precinct at Warland Reserve throughout the weekend, with five different routes stretching from Encounter Bay to Goolwa.

Continuous shuttle services will operate around the region during the hours of the festival and twice a day at 10am and 2pm, helping school leavers get to and from their accommodation. On Monday, buses will return students to Adelaide.

Those who choose to drive are urged to be well rested before departing and take regular breaks, with provisional licence holders reminded they must not have any alcohol or other drugs in their system, drive a high-powered vehicle or drive over 100km/h even if the local speed limit is higher.

A strong police presence will be present at Schoolies to enforce road rules, including driver distraction, and SAPOL’s Road Safety Section will visit the region’s caravan parks daily to offer voluntary breath testing.

Police will work with emergency services agencies to promote safe behaviours and encourage school leavers to look out for their friends.

Over 400 Encounter Youth Green Team volunteers will help run the festival and ensure the Class of 2024 celebrates their achievements in a positive way.

A new sensory space – the first of its kind at a Schoolies festival – will also be launched, providing an inclusive environment for those with disabilities to have fun.

Encounter Youth delivered alcohol and other drug education to more than 30,000 high school students, parents and teachers last year, with young people encouraged to use lessons learned to make the most of the weekend.

For more information on Schoolies services, including bus timetable planning and parental support, visit encounteryouth.com.au/schoolies-festival/.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Running a free and accessible bus service is a vital initiative to help keep young people safe on our roads as they celebrate their schooling achievements.

We appreciate all the work Encounter Youth is putting in to support our school leavers, including offering safe transport to and from events.

Services available, delivered alongside government agencies, will promote a fun and safe weekend for attendees.

Attributable to Encounter Youth CEO Nigel Knowles

Our volunteers are there to support you on every bus, 24-hours in many accommodation venues and throughout the festival, so reach out if you need anything.

We encourage school leavers to remember the key messages from our education program, to look after yourself, to look after your mates, and to remember it's your choice.

We work year-round to coordinate the planning and resourcing of the management response with key government and non-government agencies, including South Australia Police, SA Ambulance Service, St John’s Ambulance and the City of Victor Harbor.

Attributable to SA Police Operation Schoolies Commander Superintendent Joanne Howard

Look after each other. If you are drinking, then don’t drive. There are lots of transport options available to the region and between the region’s towns.

Remember taking illicit drugs is illegal and those detected in possession of illicit drugs will face serious consequences.

We are there to help everyone have a great time and stay safe. You can ask us for help if you need it or just come and say hi to us.