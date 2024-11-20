Neal Naidoo Appointed Head of Investment Platform Solutions

Brings Two Decades of Financial Engineering and Data Science Expertise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rimes , a leading provider of EDMaaS (enterprise data management-as-a-service) and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neal Naidoo as Head of Investment Platform Solutions. With over 20 years of experience in financial engineering, quantitative analytics, and data science, Naidoo will lead the development of Rimes’ next-generation Matrix Investment Management Platform globally, driving innovation and growth. He will work closely with Rimes’ Client Strategy, AI and Enterprise Data Management (EDM) teams to deliver holistic, scalable solutions that meet clients’ evolving needs and industry standards.Neal Naidoo, Head of Investment Platform Solutions said: “I am excited to join an innovative, forward-thinking team dedicated to solving complex financial and technological challenges and driving change that empowers our clients to better support their customers’ evolving needs. Asset owners and managers are under increasing regulatory pressure and face a challenging macro environment in which to generate stable returns for their investors. My goal is to partner with our clients and help them meet the demands of a rapidly changing market environment with tools that streamline data-driven decision-making, enhance operational efficiency, and support long-term asset performance.”Justin Brickwood, Chief Product Officer, concluded: “The Matrix Platform is one of the cornerstones of our solutions portfolio, and I am delighted to welcome Neal to the team. His extensive expertise in data management and commercial strategy will be invaluable as we expand our product offerings, ensuring they stay aligned with evolving client needs and regulatory requirements.”With Naidoo’s appointment, Rimes reinforces its commitment to leadership in investment data and technology solutions. His expertise and leadership will play a critical role in delivering the innovation and client-focused services that Rimes clients worldwide have come to expect.About RimesRimes provides transformative enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com

