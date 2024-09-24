Rimes Welcomes Gus Macfarlane as Chief Operating Officer

Brings large-scale transformation leadership experience and deep financial services expertise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rimes , a leading provider of EDMaaS (enterprise data management-as-a-service) and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gus Macfarlane as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gus joins the executive team with a mandate to lead the company’s transformation, scale global operations, and ensure excellence in client delivery. With his extensive experience in fintech, financial data, and financial services, Gus is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s strategic vision and operational success.Gus joined Rimes after a distinguished career at Barclays Group, where he led vendor transformation, strategy, and innovation. Before Barclays, he held senior leadership roles at Experian, Transcom, and Sky, managing complex business operations and large-scale transformation projects. Gus also has a notable background as a military veteran, having served in the British Army, and holds degrees from the Universities of Edinburgh and Aberdeen.Gus Macfarlane said, “I am excited to join Rimes at such a transformative time for the company. The opportunity to lead a talented global team and deliver innovative solutions to our clients is something I am truly passionate about. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive efficiency, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to Rimes’ continued growth.”Brad Hunt, CEO of Rimes, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Gus to the team. His deep expertise in operational strategy and transformation will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and scale our business. Gus’s leadership will have a significant impact not only on our internal operations but also on the value we deliver to our customers. His experience in building and leading global teams will help us continue to exceed expectations across our client base.”Gus’s appointment underscores Rimes’ commitment to delivering operational excellence, focusing on innovation and efficiency to enhance the client experience.About RimesRimes provides transformative enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com

