UNEP and IGF strengthen collaboration on environmental sustainability of minerals and metals

Geneva, 18 November 2024 - The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the 20th IGF Annual General Meeting (AGM). With the new agreement, the two partners solidified their commitment to work together and strengthen the environmental sustainability of minerals and metals management.



Mining, minerals and metals play a major role in the global economy. The sector provides employment to millions and contributes significantly to the world’s gross domestic product. The associated value chains affect the environment, contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, impact biodiversity where habitats and ecosystems are disrupted by land disturbance and deforestation, and release pollutants—such as heavy metals or toxic chemicals—into air, soil and water.

By working together, UNEP and IGF will leverage their strengths and networks to bring mining, minerals and metals closer to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and relevant multilateral environmental agreements, including through sustainable consumption and production, and enhanced sustainability practices.

“We are honored to formalize our partnership with IGF, a valued partner for UNEP’s work on mining, minerals and metals since 2022 when the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) adopted resolution 5/12 on Environmental Aspects of Minerals and Metals Management,” said Elisa Tonda, Chief, Resources and Markets Branch, Industry and Economy Division, UNEP. “We look forward to enhancing our partnership to further accelerate progress on achieving environmental sustainability of minerals and metals.”

“We are delighted to build on this already strong partnership through this agreement. UNEP has unique expertise and experience that will benefit IGF's 85 member countries seeking to strengthen environmental governance in the mining sector,” said Greg Radford, Director at IGF. “Together, we aim to enhance environmental stewardship in resource-rich countries, echoing the theme of our General Meeting this year — Balancing the Need for Minerals with Protecting People and the Planet—into concrete, effective actions that benefit our member countries and advance sustainable development.”

Under the terms of the signed Memorandum of Understanding, UNEP and IGF over the next two years will: