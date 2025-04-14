What is the international agreement to protect the high seas and why is it important?

This week, delegates from around the world will gather in New York City to discuss what has been called one of the most important environmental accords in recent history: the Agreement on Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

The BBNJ Agreement— adopted in 2023— is designed to head off a brewing biodiversity crisis in the high seas. At the meetings in New York, backers are expected to call for dozens of nations to ratify the agreement, which must happen for it to come into force.

“This agreement is a lifeline for the ocean, which underpins all life on Earth,” said Susan Gardner, the Director of the Ecosystems Division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). “That’s why it’s so important for the world to push ahead with the ratification process.”

Here’s a closer look at the agreement, and why it’s considered pivotal to the future of the ocean.

They are the roughly two-thirds of the ocean that lie outside national boundaries. From above, these watery expanses might seem desolate. But they are teeming with life below the surface, from microscopic plankton to bus-sized blue whales. They’re also dotted with potentially lucrative mineral deposits and other natural resources, which countries and companies increasingly seek to exploit.

What is the BBNJ Agreement?

It is an international accord that extends several key environmental protections to the high seas. Adopted by UN Member States two years ago, it is designed to safeguard the plants and animals that inhabit the furthest reaches of the ocean. The agreement was two decades in the making and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called it an “historic achievement.”

Why is the agreement important?

The high seas have become something of a maritime Wild West, where chemical pollution, overfishing and other environmental misdeeds are occurring. This is devastating some undersea ecosystems and creating ripple effects closer to shore. Gardner said unchecked human activity in the high seas is one of the reasons an estimated 10 per cent of marine species are headed toward extinction.

“The ocean contains a constellation of interconnected ecosystems,” she said. “Biodiversity loss in the high seas could prove devastating for the billions of people along the world’s coasts who rely on the ocean for their livelihoods.”

The ocean is the backbone of industries from tourism and biotechnology to clean energy and pharmaceuticals. The trade in ocean goods and services hit a record US$2.2 trillion in 2023.

The high seas have become something of a maritime Wild West, where chemical pollution, over-fishing and a host of other environmental misdeeds are occurring. Credit: AFP/Mauro Pimental

It creates a legal foundation for conserving and sustainably managing the plants and animals that inhabit the high seas. It will do this in four main ways.