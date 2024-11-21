Pentaleap Unveils H2 2024 Sponsored Products Benchmarks Report with Colosseum Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentaleap , a leading retail media technology provider, proudly announces the release of the 3rd edition of its H2 2024 Sponsored Products Benchmarks Report. In this version, Pentaleap has joined forces with retail media consultancy Colosseum Strategy, bringing together deeper insights and powerful analyses to equip retailers with the tools needed to optimize onsite monetization and stay ahead of evolving consumer behavior and digital advertising trends.This collaborative report covers a number of innovative data-driven strategies to help retailers grow revenue through onsite retail media placements, reaching shoppers and driving engagement where purchase intent is the highest: at the point of sale. Developed with in-depth data collected across 10 top retail media networks—including Amazon, Walmart, The Home Depot, and Staples—the report highlights how optimizing sponsored products can yield substantial benefits for retailers. This version features insights from retail media experts, including Andrew Lipsman and Daniel Knapp, and provides actionable intelligence for maximizing retail media performance in 2025 and beyond.Key Insights from the H2 2024 Sponsored Products Benchmarks Report:- Optimized Placement Strategies: Learn how brands like Amazon and Macy’s are positioning sponsored products in strategic formats such as in-grid, carousel, and video ads to drive conversions.- Fixed vs. Fluid Sponsored Products: Discover how retailers are increasingly adopting a fluid approach, where ad positions vary based on bids and relevancy factors.- Brand Investment Across Head-Torso-Tail: See how retailers with fewer advertisers face heightened vulnerability if large advertisers reduce budgets.- Top-Middle-Bottom of Page Ad Positions: Analyze how leading retailers optimize ad positioning across various points on a page—top, middle, and bottom—for maximum shopper visibility and engagement.Roger Dunn, Global Lead Retail Media, Diageo said “The Pentaleap Sponsored Products Benchmarks clearly show that most retail media networks have plenty of untapped potential and a range of levers to deliver it – they can monetize more searches, create simplified workflows to unlock the long-tail, and introduce new ad formats like product carousels & video units for new growth opportunities.”"Our Sponsored Products Benchmarks reveal that by optimizing the balance of ad relevance and inventory, retail media networks can unlock far more revenue growth from their onsite experiences without having to rebuild the whole thing.” said Lars Djuvik, CRO, Pentaleap. “This new, solid foundation gives them the breathing room to then invest their time and efforts in other growth areas. It's about revisiting the basics to fuel a better business overall.”About Colosseum StrategyWe’re a team of professionals who are battle-tested in planning, starting and growing media networks and other facets of commerce media. All of us helped shape early aspects of today’s ecosystem. This landscape is evolving fast. That’s an understatement. The way products and services are advertised and sold will be much different a few years from now. It is imperative for brands, retailers and others to make the right moves to compete successfully and justify their investments. For more information, visit https://colosseumstrategy.com/ About PentaleapPentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like Staples, The Home Depot and Pague Menos. For more information, visit pentaleap.com.

