PHILIPPINES, November 20 - Press Release

November 20, 2024 VILLAR, CYNTHIA: SPONSORSHIP SPEECH FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF CHAIRPERSON MARILYN B. BARUA-YAP TO THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION Mr. Chair, esteemed colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, a pleasant day! On behalf of the Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices, it is my honor and privilege to submit to this august Body for confirmation of the ad Interimappointment of MS. MARILYN B. BARUA-YAP as Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission, for a term expiring on 02 February 2029 vice Karlo Alexei B. Nograles. Atty. Barua-Yap's dedication to public service spanning over three decades is marked with excellence and integrity. And her background in Law, Public Administration, and legislative reform makes her exceptionally qualified for the esteemed position of Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission. She recently served as Undersecretary for Special Concerns and External Affairs and Communication Operations at the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR). In this capacity, Atty. Barua-Yap was the Department's point person in working with the Committee of Agrarian Reform and Agriculture of the House of Representatives and of the Senate on the New Agrarian Emancipation Act (Republic Act 11953), a landmark law that condoned farmer's unpaid amortizations on awarded lands and freed reform beneficiaries from agrarian debt. Atty. Barua-Yap led the Department of Agrarian Reform's strategic communications plan, "Sariling Lupa Para sa Bagong Bukas na Masagana," which was designed to amplify awareness of agrarian reform's transformative potential. She also spearheaded the redesign of the DARs 15-year old website ensuring that it connects more effectively with the public. Atty. Barua-Yap's distinguished public service began long before her stint in the DAR. She made history as the first woman Secretary-General of the House of Representatives during the 14th Congress and continued to serve in this capacity in the 15th and 16th Congresses. This accomplishment speaks well of the respect and confidence in her capabilities among the Members of the House and her peers. Her leadership in the House was transformative, driving essential reforms in legislative management and efficiency. In her first year, she implemented the first training series on Strategic Thinking, Planning and Management for Secretariat officials and staff. She spearheaded in 2010 the establishment of the Legislative Information Resource Management Department to administer what she envisioned as a Legislative E-library, Archives and Museum, which serves as a central repository of legislative information. She also initiated the publication of the First Legislative Journal, and fostered - with the support of the House leadership and in partnership with the UP-NCPAG - the Executive Training Seminar for New Legislators. She likewise initiated a scholarship program enabling Secretariat employees to earn their postgraduate degrees in Public Administration. She also conceptualized the Institute for Legislation and Legislative Governance as a mechanism for continuing legislative education. She published her pioneering work "Accountability in Congress" in her last year as Secretary General of the House of Representatives. Her extensive experience includes serving as the Chief-of-Staff to both the Minority and Majority Leaders, Director IV of the Committee on Rules, and as a resource specialist on the legislative process and parliamentary procedure. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Atty. Barua-Yap has shown an enduring commitment to continuing education. She graduated with a degree in English and Literature from the University of the Philippines. She holds a Doctorate in Public Administration from the University of the Philippines' National College of Public Administration and Governance. She graduated with a Gold Medal in her Master's in Public Management from Ateneo de Manila University and passed the Bar in 1985 after earning her Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines as a working student. She managed to balance her public service career with family life. She is a proud mother of David Jr., Daniel and Regina. David Jr and Regina both graduated with BS Statistics degrees from the University of the Philippines, Magna Cum Laude, and are now pursuing their respective careers in public service. She is a doting grandmother to Tala and Alon. She is a woman of deep faith in God, with a strong work ethic, strict but fair, and compassionate to her subordinates and colleagues alike. Her academic achievements and her extensive practical experience, position her well to take on the leadership of the Civil Service Commission. With her background in law and public administration, Atty. Barua-Yap is equipped to address the complex challenges of our civil service in terms of cultivating service excellence and upholding the core principles of integrity, patriotism and efficiency. Mr. Chair, esteemed colleagues, it is my firm belief that Atty. Marilyn B. Barua-Yap embodies the qualities and expertise required to lead the Civil Service Commission. I am confident that her leadership will bring about meaningful advancements in the professionalization of our civil service, and in ensuring a competent, ethical, and service-oriented government workforce. Therefore, Mr. Chair, I respectfully move for the confirmation of MS. MARILYN B. BARUA-YAP as Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission for a term expiring on 02 February 2029 vice Karlo Alexei B. Nograles. I so move, Mr. Chair.

