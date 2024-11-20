Brownsville CBP officers seize $768K worth of narcotics in two seizures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $768,867.

“Our CBP officers are relentless in their efforts to keep our borders secure, and their diligence led to these significant drug seizures,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 35.62 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure took place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 37-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2010 Nissan. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered nine packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 21.95 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The second seizure took place on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 28-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Baytown, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2006 Hummer. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered 15 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 35.62 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $293,182, and $475,685 respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.