Winners Announced for the Prestigious 2024 American Writing Awards

Record Number of Entries in the 2024 American Writing Awards: Honoring the Year’s Best in Fiction and Non-Fiction

Perseverance and spirit have done wonders in all ages.” — George Washington

TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 American Writing Awards celebrated an unprecedented year, with a record number of submissions across 82 diverse categories, marking a remarkable testament to the vitality of modern literature. At the forefront of this year’s honors were Soul Dancing by Gail Priest and The Child Catcher by Andrew Bridge, winners of Fiction and Non-Fiction Book of the Year, respectively.

Soul Dancing captivated readers with its vivid prose and emotionally charged narrative, weaving a story of connection and self-discovery. Meanwhile, The Child Catcher offered a harrowing yet profoundly illuminating account of systemic failures in child welfare, serving as both a call to action and a testament to the power of perseverance. Together, these exceptional works underscore the American Writing Awards’ commitment to recognizing stories that inspire reflection, empathy, and meaningful dialogue.

This year’s awards coincided with an electrifying moment in sports and culture, as Caitlin Clarke’s historic performances and the WNBA’s continued rise captivated audiences nationwide. Clarke’s dominance on the court and her impact as a role model fueled conversations far beyond sports, cementing 2024 as a watershed year for women’s basketball and its cultural significance.

Amid this backdrop, the American Writing Awards also celebrated Fierce: My Fight For Nothing Less by Marian E. Washington and Vicki L. Friedman as the Sports Book of the Year. This compelling work chronicles Washington’s trailblazing career and unwavering fight for equity in sports, perfectly aligning with the spirit of this landmark year for the WNBA.

*A Tradition of Inclusivity and Excellence*

The American Writing Awards prides itself on providing a level playing field for authors of all publishing backgrounds. From small and micro presses to academic publishers, self-publishers, and major publishing houses, the competition welcomes a broad spectrum of voices. A panel of esteemed judges rigorously evaluates entries to select Winners and Finalists in each category.

“Our fall award season showcases two outstanding competitions,” shared the American Writing Awards team. “The AWAs are quickly becoming one of the nation’s most sought-after literary contests. This growing popularity is a testament to the recognition it offers, the excellent value for participants, and the consistently exceptional quality of submitted works. Each year, the competition becomes fiercer, and 2024 was no exception with another record-breaking number of entries. We’re eagerly anticipating an even larger turnout next year. It’s a privilege to read and celebrate these incredible books. Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to all the Winners, Finalists, and participants who make this competition extraordinary.”

The American Writing Awards is proud to support authors, creators, and publishers through a variety of services designed to elevate their work. We offer unbiased professional book reviews, advertising opportunities, and press release services to help your book gain the recognition it deserves. In addition to these services, we host a series of prestigious writing competitions, celebrating excellence across multiple genres and platforms.

2025 Competitions & Deadlines

Podcast of the Year

https://americanwritingawards.com/podcast-of-the-year

Deadline to Enter: February 16, 2025

Children’s Book International

https://americanwritingawards.com/childrens-book-intl

Deadline to Enter: March 16, 2025

Hawthorne Prize

https://americanwritingawards.com/hawthorne-prize

Deadline to Enter: April 27, 2025

Sports Book of the Year

https://americanwritingawards.com/sports-book-of-the-year

Deadline to Enter: October 26, 2025

2025 American Writing Awards

https://americanwritingawards.com/american-writing-awards

Deadline to Enter: November 2, 2025

For complete details on submission guidelines, entry requirements, participation benefits, and everything related to the American Writing Awards, visit https://americanwritingawards.com/.

"Every story has the power to inspire, and every creator holds the key to greatness—dare to share your brilliance and let your stories live!"

