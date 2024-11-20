Profit over people? RCP partners with BMJ and WHO to discuss how financial and corporate interests affect our health and shape our lives

Tonight, in partnership with the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) will host an event (including panellists Dr Chris Van Tulleken, infectious disease doctor and broadcaster, and Sir Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales) on how health policy is influenced by multi-national corporations and industries.

Held at the RCP’s building in Regent’s Park, the event will bring together health professionals, researchers and public health leaders to explore how financial, corporate, and political interests shape the lives of millions of people.

The economic power of multi-national corporations and industries influences decision-making by governments and individuals in ways that have potentially huge impacts on health. WHO estimates that around a quarter of all deaths in the European region are attributable to just four industries: tobacco, alcohol, processed food and fossil fuels.

Chaired by journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed, the event – Dangerous liaisons: how conflicts of interest undermine public health and policy – will:

combine expert analysis and real-world case studies

explore how we can protect health policy from commercially driven conflicts of interest

expose how certain interests have the potential to sway evidence-based guidelines

discuss the gaps in regulation that allow the imbalance of power

identify practical solutions and ways to safeguard people and their health.

Tackling health inequalities – the avoidable differences in health across the population – is a key campaign priority for the RCP. People's health is shaped by many factors, the majority of which are beyond the remit of the NHS. The RCP convenes the Inequalities in Health Alliance, a coalition of organisations that have come together to campaign for a cross-government strategy to reduce health inequalities.

Earlier this year, Dr Chris joined the RCP Medicine podcast's Health Inequalities series to talk about how private sector activities influence health outcomes and deepen inequalities. This episode, hosted by RCP clinical education fellow Dr Rohan Mehra, focuses on the food industry and looks at how product design, marketing, and lobbying can negatively impact public health.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr Chris Van Tulleken said:

‘I’m delighted to be a panellist at this event, hosted by the RCP in partnership with the WHO and the BMJ. From pharmaceutical influence on clinical research to corporate lobbying in health policy, we’ll be talking about how corporate interests can prioritise profit over patient well-being and influence government decisions on public health.

‘I’m particularly looking forward to discussing real-world examples where conflicts of interest have jeopardised public health initiatives, sometimes with significant consequences for our health and safety, and how we can tackle this behaviour through more rigorous safeguards and ethical standards, stricter disclosure requirements and reforms to the funding structures of health research.’

Alongside his brother, Dr Xand Van Tulleken, associate professor in public health, Dr Chris will also give the 2024 RCP Christmas Lecture: Under the influence, aimed at 12-18 year olds. Tickets have already sold out but there are seats reserved for local schools and if students can’t make it in person, schools can stream it live. If you know a school that would like to stream the lecture, please ask them to contact rcpevents@rcp.ac.uk. The lecture will also be available to watch online via RCP Player after the event.

Join our RCP, WHO and BMJ event on 20 November at 6:30pm – book your space today.