Survey: Fewer than 1 in 5 adults know about 988 hotline 

Data released Nov. 18 by the University of Pennsylvania found that 15% of U.S. adults are familiar with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a 1% increase from last year. Those individuals from the survey reported that they knew the number and correctly stated it when asked in an open-ended format. One percent of respondents inaccurately reported the number was 911, an improvement from 4% in 2023. The 988 hotline launched in July 2022.



