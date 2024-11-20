Vice Minister of Education and Sports, with support from Australia, hands over learning materials, essential products and clothes to Phin district in Savannakhet province

From 10th to 12th November 2024, H.E. Dr. Samlane Phankhavong, Vice Minister of Education and Sports (MoES) led a delegation composed of MoES representatives from the Department of Planning, the Cabinet, the Youth Union, Vientiane Provincial Education and Sports Service (PESS) and Dongkhamxang Teacher Training College (TTC) to visit and handover learning materials, textbooks, sport equipment, clothes and essential products to the most remote schools in Phin district, Savannakhet province. The handover ceremony took place on 11th November and was attended by Dr. Samlane Phankhavong, Vice Minister of Education and Sports, Mr. Sithong Sikhao, Acting Director General of Department of Planning as well as the Deputy Director General of Cabinet of MoES, the Director from Dongkhamxang TTC, the Deputy Governor of Phin District, the Head of Phin District Education Service Bureau (DESB), the Youth Unions of the Department of Planning and Phin DESB staff.

The items were donated by the Ministry of Education and Sports, the Australian government through the BEQUAL Program, Dongkhamxang TTC, and several public and private educational institutions in Vientiane Capital including Vientiane High School, Bona Ngow High School, Dara Kindergarten, and Bank Kindergarten. The donation comprised of computers, LCD monitors, textbooks, teacher guides, notebooks, pens, pencils, clothes, and some sports equipment. In addition, several private companies offered financial support for the purchase of sports equipment as well as travel expenses of the delegation.