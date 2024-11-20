Launch Seminar of the Asia Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Monitor 2024: Designing an MSME Ecosystem for Resilient Growth in Asia and the Pacific

Description

ADB is organizing a launch seminar of the Asia Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Monitor (ASM) 2024 Edition (main report) addressing the theme “Designing an MSME Ecosystem for Resilient Growth in Asia and the Pacific” on 20–22 November 2024 in , ADB headquarters, Manila, Philippines. The ASM is a signature knowledge product published annually by ADB. It supports ADB’s developing member countries in promoting evidence-based policy design for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) development by providing a unique data platform and delivering high quality analyses on MSMEs. See past editions of the report.

Objectives

At the end of the seminar, participants will have: familiarized themselves with emerging trends in MSME development, access to finance, and relevant policies in Asia and the Pacific; 2identified key policy issues on MSME development toward resilient growth in the region; and encouraged policy discussions on new, innovative ideas to design an MSME ecosystem nationally and regionally.

Target participants

Government authorities responsible for MSME development and access to finance; Central banks and financial institutions serving MSMEs; Private sector communities, including chambers of commerce and MSME/business associations; Academia, researchers, and experts in the field of MSME development and finance; Bilateral and multilateral organizations (development/aid agencies, international organizations, NGOs, etc.); and ADB staff responsible for MSME projects.

Resource speakers

ADB officials; central bank officials; international organizations; government departments overseeing MSMEs; academicians

How to register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADB. For those who have an interest in this event, please fill in Asia SME Monitor 2024 Launch Registration Form on or before Friday 15 November 2024. General participants who register through this site (non-invited/nominated participants) and wish to attend the event in person are advised to manage their participation costs by themselves.

Costs

There is no registration/participation cost.

Event organizers / partners

ADB (Days 1 and 2)

ADB, ADBI, and University of Tokyo (Day 3)