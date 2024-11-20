FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Callahan Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on November 11 at 2:46 p.m. PST / 5:46 p.m. EST to assist the state of Nevada in combating the Callahan Fire, burning in Washoe County.

On November 11, the state of Nevada submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 3,000 homes south of Reno, in and around the communities of Callahan Ranch, Saddle Ridge, Mountain Ridge, Montreux, Nevada, with a combined population of 3,000. All the threatened homes are primary residences.

The fire started on November 11, 2024, and had burned more than 100 acres by the time the FMAG was approved.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that may escalate into major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities related to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

