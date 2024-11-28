Toyooka Tourism Innovation - Destination Management Organization for Japan's Tattoo-Friendly Hot Spring Town

Locals and tourists enjoy hot spring hopping side by side in Kinosaki Onsen Oriental White Stork-watching during mating season Kinosaki Onsen's charming townscape

TOYOOKA, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toyooka City located in Japan's Hyogo Prefecture is the proud home to a bounty of tourism gems for international visitors, including Kinosaki Onsen , Japan's tattoo-friendly hot spring town with seven public bathhouses for guests to enjoy.As a small city with ambitious hopes for its future as a sustainable, international tourism destination, the local DMO Toyooka Tourism Innovation promotes travel to the area with a grassroots approach.While continuing to grow and develop as a travel destination, Toyooka Tourism Innovation concentrates the power of the community and ensures visitors enjoy their stay to the fullest. In turn, with every improvement and every new visitor, the revenue of local businesses and the revitalization of the local economy glide to the forefront of the city's tourism strategy."Coexistence and Co-Prosperity"The ideas of coexistence and co-prosperity are set as the core values for the future of Kinosaki's development and success as a tourist attraction. Instead of competing against one’s neighbor, local businesses seek to support one another through a joint effort to encourage the development of their town’s hot spring industry. The enitre town of Kinosaki is fittingly viewed as one single inn – the individual accommodations act as the rooms of one giant inn, with the train station as the inn’s entrance, the streets as the hallways, the public bathhouses as its hot springs, and the restaurants as dining rooms. Everyone, no matter where they are spending the night or where they are from, enjoy Kinosaki Onsen's charming townscape together in harmony.Visitkinosaki.comToyooka Tourism Innovation manages Toyooka City's official international tourism website visitkinosaki.com, working directly with local businesses and selling over 60 reservable activities throughout Kinosaki Onsen including guided walking tours, guided meditation, local craft workshops, and more.National Treasure – The Oriental White Stork The Oriental White Stork, commonly known as ‘kounotori’ in Japan, is a large stork that is at the apex of the wetland food chain. Due to excessive pesticide usage during and after World War II, many of the Oriental White Stork’s feeding grounds, the rice fields, became difficult places to find food. The stork’s numbers dwindled over the decades, and in 1971, the last stork disappeared from Japan’s skies in Toyooka City. To save the Oriental White Stork from complete extinction, Toyooka's locals started to raise them in captivity. They made a promise to the storks - “We will, one day, bring you back to the wild.” In 2005, after decades of hard work, the storks were successfully reintroduced into the wild from Toyooka City. Currently, about 350 Oriental White Storks fly grandly in the skies of Toyooka and beyond. Locals continue to preserve their habitat, through public funding and stork-watching tours available on visitkinosaki.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.