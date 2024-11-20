California Bar aims to expunge attorney discipline records after 8 years

The State Bar of California on Friday endorsed a plan to expunge attorney discipline records after eight years, meaning those infractions would no longer appear on the lawyer’s state bar website profile. The change is intended, in part, to lessen the impact of California’s longstanding racial disparities in attorney discipline.

