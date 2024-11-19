Third North Spokane Corridor community discussion Wednesday, Nov. 20

SPOKANE – Public and active transportation users are invited to the third in a series of community conversations surrounding the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) final connection project.

The meeting will focus on the southern landings for the pedestrian bridges that will cross Interstate 90 at Lee and Lacey Streets. Additional discussion on pedestrian bridge amenities along with other project design updates including an underground structure and a shared-use path along East 3rd Avenue will also take place.

The purpose of the meetings is to gather regularly, receive feedback and foster meaningful dialogue and strengthen relationships between the Washington State Department of Transportation and community members. Additional meetings are planned for the third Wednesday of every month through May 2025.

To find more information about upcoming meetings and join in the conversation visit our NSC Place website.

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20

Where: Liberty Park Library, Events Room, 402 South Pittsburg Street, Spokane, WA 99202

Details: The doors open to the community at 5:30 p.m., followed by presentation at 5:45 p.m. There will be opportunity for the community to ask questions and provide feedback. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided as well as a kid’s area with activities. If people are unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be available virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/