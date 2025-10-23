Oversized load damages bridge westbound I-90 near Cle Elum; WSDOT plans next steps

CLE ELUM – On Oct. 21, an over-height load traveling westbound on Interstate 90 struck the Bullfrog Road overpass at Exit 80 near Cle Elum, causing significant damage. The overpass and the westbound lanes of I-90 are closed for safety.

Today, Thursday, Oct. 23, Governor Bob Ferguson declared an emergency (PDF 134KB) in Kittitas County as a result of the damage. The emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal funds and to expedite emergency contracting.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge engineers were on site inspecting the damage on Wednesday, Oct. 22. They determined the damaged portion of the overpass was not repairable and must be demolished. WSDOT has hired an emergency contractor, Scarsella Bros, Inc., to remove the overpass portion over westbound I-90. This will allow for westbound I-90 to reopen to traffic until construction begins on a replacement overpass. The overpass over the eastbound I-90 lanes is unaffected.

Demolition begins Thursday night, Oct. 23. During the demolition, travelers will continue to detour using the westbound off- and on-ramps at Exit 80. An eastbound lane of I-90 will be closed during the demolition starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Weather permitting, demolition will be complete, and the westbound lanes of I-90 will reopen to traffic by early next week.

The Bullfrog Road overpass is closed.

To keep I-90 traffic moving, travelers on Bullfrog Road cannot access the westbound on-ramp to I-90.

Eastbound I-90 travers going to Suncadia/Roslyn area need to use exit 85 to State Route 903.

Travelers on westbound I-90 needing access to south Bullfrog Road and Leisure Lane will detour to exit 78 and go east on I-90 to exit 80.

WSDOT bridge engineers are designing the new westbound overpass. WSDOT will update when more information is available on when construction will begin on a new overpass.

I-90 travel updates