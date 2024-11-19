Governor Katie Hobbs, Joined by TSMC Arizona and Mayor Kate Gallego, Announce New Semiconductor Career Pathways with Expansion of Registered Technician Apprenticeship Program

Phoenix, AZ – Reinforcing a commitment to invest locally in new pathways into the semiconductor industry, today Governor Katie Hobbs, TSMC Arizona and Mayor Kate Gallego announced the expansion of its Registered Technician Apprenticeship program. This announcement comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week , and alongside a one-day Governors Apprenticeship Innovation Summit hosted by the National Association of Governors and held in downtown Phoenix. Technicians play a vital role in the successful operation of TSMC’s cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing facilities – or “fabs”. TSMC Arizona’s program expansion includes: Newly created Equipment Technician Apprenticeships , supported with in-classroom learning at Estrella Mountain Community College.

Newly created Process Technician Apprenticeships , supported with curriculum through Northern Arizona University and Rio Salado College.

Newly created Manufacturing Technician Specialist Intensive Program , with training offered through Grand Canyon University and Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC).

Additional Facilities Technician Apprenticeships, with continued in-classroom learning at Estrella Mountain Community College. “One of the top considerations in TSMC’s decision to expand here was the opportunity to tap a local and diverse talent pipeline and also to collaborate with a world-class US education system. Our first-of-its kind program for semiconductor technicians represents what’s possible when government, industry and education come together,” said Rose Castaneres, president of TSMC Arizona. “We are deeply committed to creating job opportunities for local Arizonans. Our newest technician apprentices will get the support and training they need to thrive in their new careers, and help us make the most advanced semiconductor technology in the United States.” “The semiconductor industry has created opportunities for countless Arizonans to gain access to good-paying, stable jobs,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Today, we are making that opportunity more accessible by creating new pathways into this growing, high-tech sector through robust new apprenticeship programs. With strong partners like TSMC, Arizona has been a leader in synchronizing our workforce efforts and investing in training that meets private sector needs and targets key industries powering our economy, and today’s announcement is a continuation of our commitment to connecting Arizonans to the jobs of the future.” “Today’s announcement is a significant step forward in our commitment to invest in our residents and create new, high-wage career pathways into Arizona’s growing semiconductor industry. By expanding the registered apprenticeship program and adding even more opportunities for training, TSMC is helping to build and upskill the strong workforce it needs to continue making the cutting-edge chips that power virtually every piece of technology in the modern world. The City of Phoenix is proud to support TSMC in building off of our existing partnership to ensure Phoenicians have access to top-tier instruction and rewarding jobs,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. Earlier this year, TSMC Arizona unveiled a first-of-its-kind semiconductor-industry focused Registered Technician Apprenticeship for Facilities Technicians. This program was sponsored by the City of Phoenix, and supported with classroom curriculum co-developed with Maricopa Community Colleges. The first cohort started as TSMC Arizona full time employees in April, and are now earning their on-the-job training hours, and attending courses at Estrella Mountain Community College. The estimated time to complete an apprenticeship is 18-24 months, with opportunities to pursue stackable credentials and an optional associates degree. TSMC Arizona is investing more than $5M in this program representing on-the-job training hours and education tuition support for its apprentice employees as they earn their apprenticeships or “journeyman cards.” The program is also supported by the City of Phoenix and the Arizona Commerce Authority. This effort is also backed by the Department of Commerce as part of the CHIPS Act funding incentive program to mobilize the regional workforce for large-scale semiconductor investments. Once all three TSMC Arizona advanced-manufacturing fabs are fully operational in Phoenix, its local workforce will near 6,000, which will include thousands of technicians. TSMC Arizona is partnering with these educational institutions now to recruit and hire nearly 130 new apprentices and trainees in 2025. This is in addition to the hundreds of open positions for its Phoenix operation. Individuals who want to apply to the TSMC Arizona apprenticeship program should visit here. ADDITIONAL QUOTES “TSMC Arizona's apprenticeship expansion showcases Arizona's steadfast commitment to growing our skilled semiconductor workforce. With this apprenticeship program, TSMC Arizona will provide accessible training opportunities to prepare individuals for careers in Arizona’s premier semiconductor industry. Apprenticeship programs represent a unique collaboration among industry, academia and government to strengthen our talent pipeline, and we're proud to partner on this effort.” Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority “As cutting-edge companies like TSMC continue to create jobs here in Arizona, we are working together to provide the innovative training and partnerships needed to make those jobs attainable for our community. Whether students are looking to start a new career or learn new skills to earn a promotion, this first-of-its-kind apprenticeship program is a life-changing addition to our industry-supported Automated Industrial Technology program.” Dr. Rey Rivera, President of Estrella Mountain Community College “Grand Canyon University is thrilled to partner with TSMC and West-MEC to provide TSMC with a highly skilled Manufacturing Specialist workforce. The exploding semiconductor industry will bring thousands of great jobs to our community. Listening attentively to industry needs is one of the strengths that propels forward GCU’s mission for advancing human flourishing. Joining talents with West-MEC is a natural collaboration enabling greater speed to scale, providing tremendous opportunity for the Valley and Arizona. Thank you TSMC for bringing this great business to our community and state.” Paul Lambertson, Dean of College of Engineering and Technology, Grand Canyon University "Through the expansion of its apprenticeship program, TSMC is creating invaluable opportunities for our students to access high-demand careers in the semiconductor industry. With Estrella Mountain and Rio Salado providing specialized curriculum for these roles, we are proud to play a vital role in preparing a diverse and skilled workforce to meet the needs of Arizona's growing semiconductor sector." Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Chancellor of the Maricopa County Community College District “NAU’s Metrology Research and Teaching Laboratory (MRTL) is proud to partner with Rio Salado Community College on the PTAP program for TSMC, modernizing workforce training with specialized curricula and unique organizational alignment. This collaboration creates pathways to quality jobs and highlights the benefits of post-secondary education and training for Arizonans. Dr. Andy Wang, Director of the Metrology Research & Teaching Laboratory, Steve Sanghi College of Engineering at Northern Arizona University “Arizona is leading the way in developing a workforce for the semiconductor industry. Our Semiconductor Manufacturing curriculum and Microelectronics and Nanomanufacturing Certificate Program have already made significant strides, and this registered apprenticeship partnership allows us to expand those opportunities further.” Dr. Rick Vaughn, Faculty Chair of STEM Initiatives, Rio Salado College "West-MEC is thrilled to partner with TSMC on our innovative Manufacturing Intensive Program. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to prepare students for high-demand, high-tech careers. Together, we're equipping the next generation of technicians with the skills and experiences needed to thrive in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry." Dr. Scott Spurgeon, Superintendent, West-MEC

