Cammy Smith Receives Prestigious Investment News Rising Stars Award in 2024

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Equity Management (IEM) is thrilled to announce our CEO & President, Cammy Smith, has been honored with the prestigious Rising Stars award by Investment News. This award serves as a testament to her unwavering contributions to the financial services community and IEM clients.The Rising Stars Award (formerly known as 40 Under 40) is a highly respected accolade in our industry, and we are incredibly proud of Cammy being named a recipient this year. We believe this achievement directly reflects Cammy’s dedication and impact on the health of our company and the clients we serve, while also shining a positive light on the success women leaders can have in the industry."We are truly honored for Cammy to have received this award. It serves as a reminder of her ongoing commitment to excellence for our clients and being a role model for young women looking to make their mark in the financial services world,” said Ted Smith, Founder & Chairman of IEM. “We could not be prouder of the leader, confidant, and visionary she has become and continues to be since becoming CEO & President of our company in January 2021.”"As we celebrate this special milestone, it’s important for me to say that this award is a reflection of our entire team at IEM, and I don’t think I could have received it without their hard work, support, and commitment to putting our clients first – always,” said CEO & President, Cammy Smith. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Investment News who had a hand in selecting me as honoree this year. This award is a symbol of our collective efforts, and we look forward to maintaining our commitment to helping ensure our clients feel well-taken care of, confident, and free.”About IEM: Integrated Equity Management, Inc. is a full-service wealth management firm with 926 households and roughly $1.2 billion of assets under advisement*. IEM has clients in over 46 states. Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor. 7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425 www.integratedequity.net / 952.854.5544.2024 Investment News Rising Stars, created by Investment News. Presented in November 2024, based on data gathered from July 2024-October 2024. Over 600 advisors were considered, 85 advisors were recognized. Advisors pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Click here for more award information. *As of November 1st, 2024

