BOWMO INC., TARGETS THE US FURNITURE MANUFACTURING MARKET

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- bowmo™, Inc. (OTC: BOMO), a New York City–based company powered by AI and XR/VR technologies aiming to provide fully customizable SaaS Platforms to multiple industries ( https://bowmo.com ) (“bowmo,” “the Company”), is looking to offer the OWNverse/Digital Tails Group (“DTG”) expertise and service to the US Furniture Manufacturing market as the first target vertical chosen by John Calcio, the Company’s new Chief Revenue Officer together with bowmo’s management team.The reason for choosing the US Furniture Manufacturing market as the “low hanging fruit” to start generating new/additional revenue for bowmo is based on the following reasons: (1) the OWNverse/DTG experience, domain expertise and successful client stories in Furniture Manufacturing market in Europe ( https://digital-tails.group/our-work ) and (2) the US Furniture Manufacturing market growth.In North America, the Furniture market recorded a significant revenue of $304.90bn in 2025. It is projected to experience steady growth with an annual growth rate of 3.77% (CAGR 2025-2029). Among the various market segments, the largest segment is Living Room Furniture, which accounted for a substantial market volume of $84.10bn in 2025. When compared globally, in the United States emerges as the leading revenue generator in the Furniture market, with a staggering $274bn in revenue in 2025. This indicates the dominance of the country in this market segment. To put things into perspective, in 2025, the per person revenues in North America amounted to $594.00. This figure provides an insight into the average spending on furniture per individual in the region. North America's furniture market is experiencing a surge in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. The largest manufacturing hubs are located in states like North Carolina, Michigan, and Mississippi.We believe that based on the following trends, such as: (i) increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly furniture, (ii) growth in e-commerce furniture sales, (iii) competition from imports, particularly from Asia, (iv) rising raw material and labor costs and (v) growing demand for multi-functional furniture for smaller living spaces – the US Manufacturing Market is in need for the AI/XR/VR-based software solutions offered by the OWNverse/DGT team.As of today, John Calcio has identified over 50 potential targets that consists of small/family-owned businesses in custom furniture design, sellers/distributors, and manufacturers, and outlined the initial sales-marketing plan that will help bowmo/ OWNverse/DGT to test the US Manufacturing Market and make further adjustments, if necessary, required to enter the Manufacturing Market of mid-size companies and enterprises.“Upon the initial test market, we will establish revenue target for each market segment and will share our vision with the shareholders,” – said John Calcio.About bowmo, Inc.Bowmo Inc., (OTC: BOMO) is a New York City–based AI-powered software and services company that incorporates a novel set of technologies to build a platform that will deliver solutions for multiple industries. Bowmo's flagship product seamlessly integrates AI and extended reality (XR) technologies to revolutionize recruitment and human resource (HR) processes.Building upon our multi-vertical platform, bowmo is poised to introduce a suite of future products catering to the cybersecurity, retail, sports, media/entertainment, and real estate sectors. This expansion underscores bowmo's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and addressing diverse industry needs through advanced technological solutions.bowmo's platform harnesses AI, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), blockchain, and process orchestration.About OWNverse, LLC.OWNverse is a virtual platform company that develops unique tools for creating targeted products and services for virtual spaces (“Metaverses”) by using the technology stack available through widely used Web2 platforms driven by AI.OWNverse allows for the integration of such tools to elevate the dimensionality of products and services, while offering such products and services within the spatially immersive 3D Internet—Web3.OWNverse aims to empower all users to become co-creators of the content. The main OWNverse ideology is to supply proven tools to users to provide real value for businesses and create virtual communities in numerous business sectors.About Digital Tails Group, LLC.Digital Tails Group (“DTG,” the “Company”) is an IT company specializing in software development using 3D technology, extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI).The DTG expertise in advanced technologies ranges from virtual reality (VR) experiences to smart AI algorithms, enabling us to help our clients improve their competitive strength through the application of advanced UI and knowledge technologies.Additional Information and Where to Find ItAdditional information is available on the Company’s website: https://www.bowmo.com . In addition, other information related to the Company is available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , or by directing a request to: bowmo, Inc., 99 Wall Street, Suite 891, New York, NY 10005; or by phone at 212-398-0002.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, BOMO's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various software programs, changes in future customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond BOMO's control. Except as may be required by law, bowmo, Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

