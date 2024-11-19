U.S. Government To Take Steps to Protect Pedestrians with New Driver Technology, Supported by Highway Safety Charity

Just focus on the road I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! Heaven can wait. DON'T drive destructively!

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to prioritize pedestrian safety, the U.S. government has announced that starting with the 2026 model year, new driver-assistance technology and tests will be added to vehicles. This decision has been met with support from Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a 22-year-old all-volunteer highway safety charity that provides free driver education programs to teens entitled, “turn on safe driving”. They a e in the process of turning the paper form of this proven program into an app form, with a goal of educating one million teens at the high school level per year. They have reportedly educated over 400,000 teens since 2003.The new regulations will require all vehicles to have advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. These technologies have been proven to reduce the number of pedestrian accidents and fatalities. In addition, new tests will be implemented to evaluate a vehicle's ability to protect pedestrians in the event of a collision. This marks a significant step towards improving pedestrian safety on American roads.AUADD, which has been advocating for safer roads since its inception in 2003, fully supports these measures taken by the U.S. government. "We are pleased to see the government taking concrete steps to protect pedestrians. As an organization that is dedicated to educating young drivers about the importance of safe driving, we believe that these new regulations will make a significant impact in reducing pedestrian accidents," said William M Piecuch, Jr., Founder and President of AUADD.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, pedestrian fatalities have been on the rise in recent years, with an estimated 6,283 pedestrian deaths in 2018 alone. With the implementation of new driver-assistance technology and tests, it is hoped that these numbers will decrease significantly. AUADD encourages all drivers to stay informed about these new regulations and to prioritize pedestrian safety while on the road.As the U.S. government takes steps towards protecting pedestrians, AUADD stands in full support and continues to educate young drivers about the importance of safe driving. With these new measures in place, it is hoped that American roads will become safer for all.

