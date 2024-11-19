Governor Abbott Appoints Ferguson To Texas Board Of Occupational Therapy Examiners

TEXAS, November 19 - November 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Beverly Ferguson to the Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board licenses and regulates occupational therapy services in Texas.

Beverly Ferguson of League City is the president and founder of The Life Coach Institute, Inc. She received a Bachelor of Science in Applied Sociology from McMurry University and a Master of Education in Counseling and Human Development from Hardin Simmons University.