Freight Intelligence Company, GenLogs, Will Help Recover All Stolen and Rogue Equipment for Logistics Industry for Free

Veteran Intelligence Officers are on a Mission to Eliminate Cargo Theft by Leveraging a Nationwide Sensor Network Focused Exclusively on Trucks

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After five straight years of sharp rises in cargo theft incidents and with limited law enforcement resources able to help, one company has had enough. Virginia-based GenLogs announced today that they will help investigate and recover all stolen and missing equipment for the entire transportation and logistics industries, for free. Any shipper, truck carrier, or third-party logistics company can report a stolen or rogue asset to GenLogs and they will help track it down using their proprietary nationwide network of roadside sensors, without any charge to the requesting party.

“Enough is enough,” declared CEO Ryan Joyce. “GenLogs is on a righteous mission to remove the bad actors from our supply chain so that the good guys can flourish.”

GenLogs was founded in 2023 by a small team of former US Intelligence Community officials to apply the same principles of counter-terrorism to combatting fraud in the trucking industry. For the last year, GenLogs has quietly built out its nationwide sensor network and the in-house artificial intelligence expertise to extract real-time data on all truck activity on the roads. GenLogs has struck a careful privacy balance by filtering out all private vehicles while also preventing any data to be collected on truck drivers.

Over the past four months, GenLogs has helped enterprise customers recover over 400 stolen or misused trailers on the roads. Now, they are extending this overwatch to the rest of the industry.

“The statistics are that 95% of truck companies in the United States own 10 or fewer trucks,” said GenLogs co-founder Blake Balch. “If they have a truck or trailer stolen, that places their entire livelihood at grave risk -- and you never kick someone when they are down. GenLogs will provide help in their greatest time of need without asking for anything in return. It’s just the right thing to do.”

GenLogs has complimented its powerful sensor network with a seasoned Investigations Team that will respond to each inbound request for help. For active thefts-in-progress, GenLogs software will push an alert whenever the asset is spotted by its network spanning from Los Angeles to New York, Minneapolis to Laredo, and most areas in between. The company is continuing to expand its network by dozens of sensors each week over the next year.

GenLogs' flagship product is the Freight Intelligence platform, which helps freight industry customers quickly connect to shippers and carriers using a data-driven approach. “GenLogs is quickly becoming one of the most indispensable tools our teams are using daily,” says President of NFI Integrated Logistics, David Broering. This sentiment was echoed by Chris Picket, the Chief Commercial Officer at Flock Freight: “GenLogs has improved our fraud prevention, asset tracking, and load recovery capabilities -- allowing us to onboard only safe and trustworthy partners.”

GenLogs will investigate up to three assets completely free of charge. Those seeking GenLogs’ assistance can provide details about their missing asset by visiting GenLogs’ website (www.genlogs.io) or sending an email to: investigations@genlogs.io

