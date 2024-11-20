Tim Durkovic Appointed New Ambassador for San Gabriel Valley by Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tim Durkovic, President of The Durkovic Group, as its newest ambassador for the San Gabriel Valley. A distinguished real estate broker known for his exceptional service, Tim, along with his partner Scott Winnie, brings a high-caliber approach and a global clientele that align seamlessly with Christie’s International reputation for excellence.Recognized as one of America’s Best Agents by Real Trends, Tim’s remarkable career includes honors such as the Shooting Star and Rookie of the Year awards, as well as repeated recognition from the President’s Council. Tim attributes The Durkovic Group’s recognition—ranking among California’s top five real estate teams and within the top 1% nationwide—to the dedication and talent of his exceptional team, further underscoring his significant impact on luxury real estate.With an international client base spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Tim is perfectly positioned to represent the diverse interests of the San Gabriel Valley’s high-net-worth market. His renowned “Concierge Service” offers a tailored experience for each client, ensuring every transaction is handled with the utmost care, innovation, and attention to detail.“Tim’s commitment to client care, innovative marketing, and international perspective align with our values and enhance our presence in one of the most dynamic real estate markets in California.” said Aaron Kirman, President of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.Known for blending an artistic eye with strategic marketing, Tim showcases each property with sophistication and flair, transforming homes into visual statements through premium staging and editorial-quality presentations. Originally from Guatemala City and fluent in both Spanish and English, Tim brings a multicultural approach to real estate, providing valuable insights into markets across Pasadena, San Marino, La Cañada, Arcadia, Los Feliz, Hollywood Hills, and beyond.As the new ambassador to San Gabriel Valley, Tim looks forward to serving as a trusted advisor, providing exceptional service to both local and international clients seeking the finest in residential real estate.About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot. To learn more about Christie's International Real Estate | Please visit www.christiesresocal.com About Christie’s International Real EstateChristie’s International Real Estate is a premier global network specializing in luxury properties, connecting discerning buyers and sellers worldwide. With over 30 years of success in marketing high-value properties, Christie’s offers unparalleled services through an invitation-only network of top brokerage firms across nearly 50 countries. Partnered exclusively with Christie’s auction house, clients enjoy unique access to auctions, private sales, appraisals, and exclusive marketing opportunities at global events and Christie’s venues.

