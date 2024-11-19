Mississippi Valley Christian School Gratefully Acknowledges $20,000 Donation to #FundThe50th Campaign

Mississippi Valley Christian School Campus

ALTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mississippi Valley Christian School (MVCS) is thrilled to announce a generous $20,000 donation to support our ongoing #FundThe50th fundraising campaign. This incredible act of generosity marks a significant milestone as we celebrate 50 years of excellence in Christian education in the region.The #FundThe50th initiative was launched to commemorate our half-century legacy by ensuring our school remains a beacon of Christ-centered education in the community."We are deeply humbled and profoundly grateful for this extraordinary gift," said Tim Lee, Administrator of MVCS. "This donation is not just an investment in our school but also in the lives of our students and the future leaders they will become. It reflects the generosity and shared vision of those who believe in our mission to build the premier Christian school in our community."Thanks to this contribution, MVCS will advance several key projects creating an environment where students can thrive academically, spiritually, and socially.As we move closer to our fundraising goal, we invite others to join the #FundThe50th campaign. Every contribution, large or small, plays a critical role in helping us achieve our vision of excellence in academics, sports, arts, and leadership development.For more information about #FundThe50th or to make a donation, please visit mvcs-il.org/ donate / or contact us directly at 618-462-1071.Thank you for standing with MVCS as we honor our past and invest in a brighter future for our students. Together, we are building something extraordinary!About Mississippi Valley Christian SchoolFounded in 1974, MVCS is committed to providing a Christ-centered education that equips students to impact the world for Christ. With a focus on academic excellence, servant leadership, and spiritual growth, MVCS has been a cornerstone of the Alton community for 50 years.***

