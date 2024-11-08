Jest Murder Mystery Company Celebrates 25 Years of Interactive Entertainment Excellence

Audience members pose with Jest Murder Mystery Company Actors at Murder Mystery Party Jest Murder Mystery Company Parties

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As December approaches, Jest Murder Mystery Company proudly marks its 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter-century of captivating national audiences with its unique brand of interactive theater. Founded in 1999 by actor, director and writer, Randy Manning, the company has revolutionized murder mystery entertainment, delivering not just a performance, but an unforgettable experience that leaves audiences both laughing and thrilled.From humble beginnings, Jest Murder Mystery Company has grown into a beloved institution with a passionate following and is now run by Manning’s daughter, Leslie Franklin. The company specializes in providing immersive murder mystery parties that transform any gathering into a lively adventure. With performances designed to engage all participants, they've skillfully crafted a variety of comedic scenarios where attendees become part of the plot.Key to their success has been Jest's commitment to creativity and quality. Each murder mystery is written to be engaging, fun, and consistently hilarious, ensuring that audiences are entertained from start to finish. Jest prides itself on a comprehensive approach that includes professional actors trained to encourage participation, bringing out the detective in every guest. Their team meticulously handles every detail, from setup to performance, ensuring seamless entertainment at corporate events, private parties, and even virtual gatherings.Over the years Jest Murder Mystery Company has continually expanded its offerings. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Jest now has troupes planted across the the United States and can travel anywhere to perform its unique murder mystery games . They can be found based in metros such as New York, Denver, Los Angeles, Cape Cod, Minneapolis, Miami, Kansas City, Chicago and many more. The company's dedication to quality has made them a trusted name for organizers seeking unique entertainment solutions.As they celebrate 25 years, Jest Murder Mystery Company reflects on its journey and looks to the future with exciting plans for expansion and new shows. Their goal remains unchanged: to create laughter, build memorable experiences, and foster connections among people through the art of interactive storytelling.In honor of their milestone anniversary, Jest Murder Mystery Company invites their loyal fans and new audiences alike to experience their renowned brand of comedy and intrigue. There's no better time to discover—or rediscover—the fun and mystery that only Jest can deliver.About Jest Murder Mystery Company:Since 1999, Jest Murder Mystery Company has been delivering interactive murder mystery games that combine comedy, mystery, and audience participation. The company offers unique entertainment solutions tailored for various occasions, creating engaging experiences that bring people together in laughter and fun. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Jest continues to set the standard for live interactive entertainment.For more information about Jest Murder Mystery Company and to book a show, visit www.jestmurdermystery.com

