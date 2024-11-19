Submit Release
Governor Ivey Issues Statement on Former State Finance Director Kelly Butler

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness I share the news that former State Finance Director Kelly Butler has passed away after his valiant fight against ALS. Kelly was the epitome of a public servant and a good man. For those who knew Kelly, you know this about him. For those Alabamians who did not have a chance to personally know Kelly, you can be assured he likely touched your life in some way. Even after his ALS diagnosis and following his retirement, he worked and gave back to our state. Truly, Kelly was a champion in his service as finance director, and to the end, he was a champion for life itself!

“I am sending my prayers and love to his wife Beverly and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Governor Ivey announced Director Butler’s retirement in June 2021.

