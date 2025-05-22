Governor Ivey, Joined by Commissioner Newton and Adjutant General Pritchett, Releases Memorial Day Video Honoring America’s Fallen Heroes

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today released a special Memorial Day video message, joined by Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jeff Newton and Alabama National Guard Adjutant General David Pritchett, to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

The video features individual messages from each leader. Together, they reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day, recognize the families of the fallen and urge all Alabamians to remember those who never made it home.

Memorial Day is a time we pause as a nation.

Script:

GOVERNOR IVEY:

Memorial Day is a time we pause as a nation.

A day we set aside to honor the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

COMISSIONER NEWTON:

These heroes wore the uniform. They answered the call. They fought with courage.

And they gave their lives to protect the very values that define us as Americans.

ADJUTANT GENERAL PRITCHETT:

They were soldiers, sailors, marines, guardians and air men.

They came from every corner of our country – rural towns, big cities and everywhere in between.

Many of them, from right here in Alabama.

GOVERNOR IVEY:

As governor, I’m proud that Alabama stands strong in our commitment to honor their legacy.

Because behind every fallen hero is a family that carries the weight of their sacrifice every day.

To those families – we support you. We grieve with you. And we thank you.

COMISSIONER NEWTON:

Freedom isn’t free. It’s paid for by the men and women who stepped into danger so we could live in peace.

Their legacy lives on in every flag flying high…in every moment of liberty we enjoy.

ADJUTANT GENERAL PRITCHETT:

We ask you to reflect on the true meaning of the day.

And to remember those who never made it home.

GOVERNOR IVEY:

Their sacrifice is a debt we can never repay.

But we can – and must – honor it.

Not just today, but every day.

EVERYONE:

This Memorial Day, Alabama remembers.

We honor.

We salute.

And we will never forget.

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, the governor's video message can be downloaded here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P8MYovGFBI

