H.R. 3169, Identifying Adversarial Threats at our Ports Act

H.R. 3169 would require the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether cybersecurity vulnerabilities exist in the software or hardware of foreign cranes operating in U.S. ports and to remediate any such vulnerabilities. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 3169 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill would impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). Because the cost of the mandates would depend on regulations yet to be published, CBO cannot determine whether the cost of compliance would exceed the annual threshold for intergovernmental and private-sector mandates ($100 million and $200 million in 2024, respectively, adjusted annually for inflation).

