H.R. 4406, DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2023

H.R. 4406 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to report to the Congress annually on whether its basic training programs are accredited by an independent organization. The bill also would require DHS to carry out research and development to enhance the preparedness of state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies to respond to terrorist threats. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 4406 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

