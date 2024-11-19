H.R. 5729, a bill to prohibit the use of Federal funds to establish a Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, and for other purposes

H.R. 5729 would prohibit the use of federal funds to reestablish the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group or any successor program. That group, whose members come from private-sector entities, advised the Department of Homeland Security on intelligence and counterintelligence activities. The group was disbanded on May 2, 2024. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5729 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.