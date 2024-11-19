Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,412 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 9752, Tren de Aragua Southwest Border Security Threat Assessment Act

H.R. 9752 would require the Department of Homeland Security to report to the Congress on countering threats on the southwestern U.S. border posed by the Tren de Aragua organization. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9752 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 9752, Tren de Aragua Southwest Border Security Threat Assessment Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more