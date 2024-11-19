H.R. 9668, SHIELD Against CCP Act

H.R. 9668 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish an interagency working group to assess the department’s efforts to combat terrorist, cybersecurity, border, port, and transportation security threats posed by the government of China. The bill would require DHS to report to the Congress annually on the working group’s activities and require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the bill’s implementation. H.R. 9668 also would require DHS to enhance its situational awareness concerning threats posed by the government of China. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9668 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

