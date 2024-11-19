H.R. 9748, Research Security and Accountability in DHS Act

H.R. 9748 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a policy to protect its research and development projects from unauthorized access or disclosure. The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress within one year of enactment on DHS’s compliance with governmentwide policies to protect research and development. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9748 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

