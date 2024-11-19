Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,413 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 9748, Research Security and Accountability in DHS Act

H.R. 9748 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a policy to protect its research and development projects from unauthorized access or disclosure. The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress within one year of enactment on DHS’s compliance with governmentwide policies to protect research and development. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9748 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 9748, Research Security and Accountability in DHS Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more