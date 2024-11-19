H.R. 9770, Cyber PIVOTT Act

H.R. 9770 would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to establish scholarships and training opportunities for students enrolled in cybersecurity associate’s degree or certification programs. The bill also would require students who participate in the scholarship program to serve for two years in a federal, state, or local government position. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9770 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

