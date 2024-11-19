Texas State Board of Education Takes Key Step Toward Improving Math Outcomes with High-Quality Instructional Materials

With declining student math performance, newly approved high-quality curriculum can turn the tide across Texas.

High-quality math instructional materials are a proven tool to help reverse troubling declines in math proficiency while empowering teachers with the curriculum needed to deliver effective instruction” — Gabe Grantham

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas 2036 commends the Texas State Board of Education’s preliminary approval of high quality math instructional materials today as an essential step to strengthen math instruction and provide students with the skills they need to succeed in the modern economy.

“This decision by the State Board of Education reflects a commitment to improving outcomes for Texas students,” said Gabe Grantham, Texas 2036 education policy advisor. “High-quality math instructional materials are a proven tool to help reverse troubling declines in math proficiency while empowering teachers with the curriculum they need to deliver effective instruction.”

Recent data on student achievement only serves to underscore the urgency of this decision. In 2024, only 40% of Texas students in grades 3-8 met grade-level expectations in math—a sharp decline from 48% in 2019, before the pandemic disrupted learning.

The declines grow even steeper for historically underserved student groups, with significant gaps persisting between economically disadvantaged students and their peers.

Moreover, only 49% of Texas students are considered college-ready in both reading and math, and one in four students are not graduating college or career ready.

“Math readiness is crucial for Texas students to compete in today's skills-based economy,” Grantham added. “Texas’ leadership in making high-quality math curriculum available to schools is a vital step toward ensuring Texas classrooms have the tools necessary to support both educators and students.”

Texas 2036 supports policies and solutions that strengthen the state’s education and workforce system. That includes addressing the decline in math with our ground-breaking Solving for X in Texas report and the implementation of evidence-based instructional materials.

HQIM offers rigorous, engaging math content for students. It also supports teachers with a comprehensive course curriculum, helping to reduce prep time, improve instruction and create better overall classroom outcomes.

“By advancing these materials forward, Texas is investing in its future workforce and its economic competitiveness,” said Grantham. “We look forward to working with education leaders and policymakers to maximize the impact of this decision for students across the state.”

Texas 2036 remains committed to supporting initiatives that improve educational outcomes and strengthen Texas’ position as a national leader in workforce readiness.

About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonprofit public policy organization committed to building long-term, data-driven strategies to ensure Texas’ prosperity up to its bicentennial and beyond. Our solutions are nonpartisan, grounded in thorough research and focus on critical issues that seek to improve lives and opportunities for all Texans.

