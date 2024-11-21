ONYEN Corporation Sets New Standards in ESG Reporting with Advanced Integration of CSRHub Data

Risk, Compliance and Sustainability Reporting

Revolutionizing ESG Reporting: Simplifying Compliance, Unlocking Capital, Driving Sustainability.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONYEN Corporation , the global leader in AI-driven sustainability, risk, and compliance software, is redefining ESG reporting with its groundbreaking partnership with CSRHub , a trusted provider of comprehensive ESG benchmarking and ratings data.This collaboration strengthens Onyen’s unparalleled software platform, cementing its position as the most innovative and advanced solution for sustainability and compliance reporting across industries.Onyen’s cutting-edge platform integrates CSRHub’s extensive dataset with Onyen’s proprietary predictive scoring model, elevating the ESG reporting experience to new heights. By providing deep insights and precise benchmarking capabilities, Onyen drives companies to simplify complex reporting, identify performance gaps, and confidently exceed stakeholder expectations.With Onyen, ESG reporting becomes a strategic asset, enabling organizations to unlock access to capital and thrive in a competitive market.As part of this partnership, Onyen introduces the ESG Roadmap Report, a revolutionary product designed to guide companies toward achieving ESG excellence. Key features include:Comparative Benchmarking: Measure performance against up to 15 industry peers and competitors for strategic positioning.Targeted Stakeholder Engagement: Prioritize key outreach efforts to enhance stakeholder relationships.Simplified Decision-Making: Gain actionable, data-driven insights to focus on what matters most. Laurie Clark, CEO of Onyen Corporation, emphasized, “Onyen is at the forefront of ESG transformation. By seamlessly integrating CSRHub’s robust data into our advanced platform, we provide companies with the products to elevate their ESG performance, meet regulatory requirements, and confidently access the capital markets. Onyen’s solutions don’t just simplify ESG reporting—they transform organizations to lead in a dynamic, sustainability-focused world.”Onyen’s platform is a mission-critical technology system for industries ranging from mining and energy to finance, agribusiness, technology, consumer services, chemical, pharma, and manufacturing.With built-in alignment to global frameworks such as IFRS S1 & S2, GRI, SASB, ESRS, TNFD, and SFDR, Onyen offers a seamless, comprehensive solution for companies to manage their ESG performance while staying ahead in an evolving regulatory environment.Cynthia Figge, CEO and Co-Founder of CSRHub, noted, “At CSRHub, we focus on delivering transparent and actionable ESG data. By partnering with Onyen, we bring our benchmarking capabilities to a forward-thinking audience, helping companies connect sustainability performance with real business outcomes.”About Onyen CorporationOnyen Corporation is the fastest-growing ESG reporting and regtech software company globally, powered by advanced AI-driven technology. Onyen’s solutions simplify compliance, risk, and sustainability reporting for organizations of all sizes. Onyen’s platform supports industries such as finance, pharma, investment, mining, energy, consumer services, chemical, manufacturing, agribusiness, and more, providing unparalleled automated products to measure and report impacts like emissions, diversity, and supply chain risks. By integrating compliance with actionable insights, Onyen helps organizations meet regulatory requirements, enhance ESG profiles, and attract capital investment.About CSRHubCSRHub offers the most comprehensive global ESG ratings and benchmarking information, covering over 57,000 public and private companies across 134 industries and 156 countries. By aggregating data from nearly 1,000 sources, CSRHub provides reliable, transparent ESG metrics that empower businesses and investors to make informed sustainability-focused decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.