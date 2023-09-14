LAURIE CLARK, CEO OF ONYEN NAMED A 2023 RBC CANADIAN WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARD RECIPIENT IN THE ONES TO WATCH CATEGORY
EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYEN CORPORATION is proud to announce that Laurie Clark, Founder and CEO of Onyen has been named a Recipient for the 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards for the Ones to Watch Award. The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading female entrepreneurs. Now in its 31st year, the program is an initiative of Women of Influence+, an award-winning organization dedicated to advancing Canadian women.
From a pool of thousands of nominees, 27 Finalists & Recipients from coast to coast have been selected to represent 8 Award Categories. The Ones to Watch Award is dedicated to a female entrepreneur who demonstrates incredible potential through her innovative ideas, keen business sense and solid plans for future profitable growth. The award is open to those who have been in business more than one but fewer than three years. Laurie Clark is one of 5 Recipients being recognized in this category.
Onyen Corporation is a global technology company providing the premier software solution for sustainability reporting resulting in greater access to capital. Onyen helps private and public companies better capture, monitor, benchmark, manage and report their environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities with real-time reporting displayed on the Executive Dashboard and ESG Scorecard. With all relevant Standards and Frameworks built in, this solution generates auditable and validated ESG reports for directors, CEOs, sustainability professionals, capital providers, rating agencies and regulators.
“I am deeply honored to accept this prestigious award, which stands as a testament to the incredible power of teamwork. This achievement is the result of the collective dedication and unwavering support of the most outstanding team. Together, we’ve transformed a vision into reality, and this recognition is a testament to our united efforts,” said Laurie Clark, CEO, Onyen Corporation.
The winners will be celebrated in-person at the 31st Annual Awards Gala, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This year, Women of Influence+ is thrilled to host this inspiring red-carpet event at the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, where nominees, executives, dignitaries, and notable industry guests will come together once again for an evening of celebration and meaningful connection with business leaders from across the country.
The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards recognizes female business owners from across Canada who make impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economy. Candidates share a strong entrepreneurial vision and a relentless passion in pursuing their dreams. These awards recognize business women from three major regions across Canada: East, Central and West. All nominees were required to submit thorough applications, which are reviewed and judged by a panel of prominent business leaders and subject to an internal due diligence process.
“Our 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards finalists and recipients are changing the narrative by fearlessly defying convention and reshaping the perception of what women can achieve in the business world,” said Dr. Rumeet Billan, Owner and CEO, Women of Influence+. “Their impact extends far beyond their own companies. These exceptional entrepreneurs are also making a significant difference in their communities, addressing social challenges, and advocating for positive change. They are not only building successful enterprises, but also using their influence and resources to uplift others and leave a lasting legacy of positive transformation. We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year's finalists during our annual gala and share their inspiring stories with a wider audience.”
The 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are presented by Women of Influence+. Award presenters which include RBC, Telus Business, Brescia University College and Bell Media. Our official Due Diligence partner is Deloitte and the official gift sponsor is Bulova.
About Onyen
Onyen Corporation is a global technology company providing a unique AI driven software solution for the simplification and automation of sustainability reporting for greater access to capital.
About the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards
The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading women entrepreneurs. The awards are an initiative of Women of Influence+, an award-winning global organization dedicated to advancing women in the workplace.
About Women of Influence Worldwide Inc.
For almost 30 years, Women of Influence+ (WOI+) has been the community where ambitious women with wide-ranging expertise, and innovative ideas go to create a new future for themselves and for the world of work at large. A future where women-led leadership thrives. At WOI+, our ethos is rooted in making meaningful and impactful change. We do this by placing ourselves and our community in positions of influence and power — places where we can drive transformation.
We measure influence by impact — the ripples that are made, the doors that are opened, the number of seats that are added to the proverbial decision-making table. Influence is about how decisions, innovations, and systems create a more inclusive and equitable world for everyone. At WOI+, we are unafraid to shake the status quo to transform society's expectations of our capabilities.
We are dedicated to sharing and elevating the unfiltered success stories of a diverse group of role models. We know that when done right — from the podium or the page — these stories not only inspire, educate, and connect — they start to redefine our perceptions of gender roles and abilities. We are changing the narrative. The result? Our community is equipped with the connections, support, training, and tools to carve new pathways, and excel within their careers on their own terms.
For interview requests or further information please contact:
Barb Amsden, Public Relations, Onyen Corporation, support@gmail.com
Amanda Kruzich, Program Director, Women of Influence+, akruzich@womenofinfluence.ca
Barb Amsden
From a pool of thousands of nominees, 27 Finalists & Recipients from coast to coast have been selected to represent 8 Award Categories. The Ones to Watch Award is dedicated to a female entrepreneur who demonstrates incredible potential through her innovative ideas, keen business sense and solid plans for future profitable growth. The award is open to those who have been in business more than one but fewer than three years. Laurie Clark is one of 5 Recipients being recognized in this category.
Onyen Corporation is a global technology company providing the premier software solution for sustainability reporting resulting in greater access to capital. Onyen helps private and public companies better capture, monitor, benchmark, manage and report their environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities with real-time reporting displayed on the Executive Dashboard and ESG Scorecard. With all relevant Standards and Frameworks built in, this solution generates auditable and validated ESG reports for directors, CEOs, sustainability professionals, capital providers, rating agencies and regulators.
“I am deeply honored to accept this prestigious award, which stands as a testament to the incredible power of teamwork. This achievement is the result of the collective dedication and unwavering support of the most outstanding team. Together, we’ve transformed a vision into reality, and this recognition is a testament to our united efforts,” said Laurie Clark, CEO, Onyen Corporation.
The winners will be celebrated in-person at the 31st Annual Awards Gala, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This year, Women of Influence+ is thrilled to host this inspiring red-carpet event at the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, where nominees, executives, dignitaries, and notable industry guests will come together once again for an evening of celebration and meaningful connection with business leaders from across the country.
The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards recognizes female business owners from across Canada who make impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economy. Candidates share a strong entrepreneurial vision and a relentless passion in pursuing their dreams. These awards recognize business women from three major regions across Canada: East, Central and West. All nominees were required to submit thorough applications, which are reviewed and judged by a panel of prominent business leaders and subject to an internal due diligence process.
“Our 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards finalists and recipients are changing the narrative by fearlessly defying convention and reshaping the perception of what women can achieve in the business world,” said Dr. Rumeet Billan, Owner and CEO, Women of Influence+. “Their impact extends far beyond their own companies. These exceptional entrepreneurs are also making a significant difference in their communities, addressing social challenges, and advocating for positive change. They are not only building successful enterprises, but also using their influence and resources to uplift others and leave a lasting legacy of positive transformation. We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year's finalists during our annual gala and share their inspiring stories with a wider audience.”
The 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are presented by Women of Influence+. Award presenters which include RBC, Telus Business, Brescia University College and Bell Media. Our official Due Diligence partner is Deloitte and the official gift sponsor is Bulova.
About Onyen
Onyen Corporation is a global technology company providing a unique AI driven software solution for the simplification and automation of sustainability reporting for greater access to capital.
About the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards
The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country’s leading women entrepreneurs. The awards are an initiative of Women of Influence+, an award-winning global organization dedicated to advancing women in the workplace.
About Women of Influence Worldwide Inc.
For almost 30 years, Women of Influence+ (WOI+) has been the community where ambitious women with wide-ranging expertise, and innovative ideas go to create a new future for themselves and for the world of work at large. A future where women-led leadership thrives. At WOI+, our ethos is rooted in making meaningful and impactful change. We do this by placing ourselves and our community in positions of influence and power — places where we can drive transformation.
We measure influence by impact — the ripples that are made, the doors that are opened, the number of seats that are added to the proverbial decision-making table. Influence is about how decisions, innovations, and systems create a more inclusive and equitable world for everyone. At WOI+, we are unafraid to shake the status quo to transform society's expectations of our capabilities.
We are dedicated to sharing and elevating the unfiltered success stories of a diverse group of role models. We know that when done right — from the podium or the page — these stories not only inspire, educate, and connect — they start to redefine our perceptions of gender roles and abilities. We are changing the narrative. The result? Our community is equipped with the connections, support, training, and tools to carve new pathways, and excel within their careers on their own terms.
For interview requests or further information please contact:
Barb Amsden, Public Relations, Onyen Corporation, support@gmail.com
Amanda Kruzich, Program Director, Women of Influence+, akruzich@womenofinfluence.ca
Barb Amsden
Onyen Corporation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other