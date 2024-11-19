H-3 Hālawa bound closed overnight Friday

Main, News Posted on Nov 19, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers the Hālawa bound H-3 Freeway will be closed from the Halekou interchange to the Hālawa interchange from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, through 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

This scheduled closure is for tunnel cleaning, systems repair and general maintenance.

During the closure the on-ramps to the Hālawa bound H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed. HDOT recommends alternate routes such as Likelike Highway or Pali Highway for drivers planning to travel between Windward O‘ahu and town.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with road closure procedures.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.