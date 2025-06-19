Submit Release
Wailua Plantation bridge will be closed overnight, Monday, June 23

Posted on Jun 18, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a planned closure of Wailua Plantation bridge (also known as the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge) from 9 p.m. Monday, June 23 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 24. During the closure, traffic will be directed to the mauka Wailua Bridge, with one lane going northbound and one going southbound.

 

The closure is necessary for the Wailua Bridge Repair Project. The contractor will be relocating equipment and resetting the work area for the next stage of work, to install scour protection and reinforce the structural base of the 424-foot-long bridge. The Wailua Bridge Repair Project is expected to be completed in December 2025.

 

Variable message boards will be posted along Kῡhiō Highway to alert roadway users of the upcoming closure. For weekly updates on scheduled Kaua‘i lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

