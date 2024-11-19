Judicial Council Honors 2024 Distinguished Service Award Recipients

View photos from award presentation on Flickr

View videos from award presentation on Youtube



The Judicial Council of California honored three recipients of its 2024 Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes people and organizations for their extraordinary leadership and contributions to the administration of justice in California.

Watch the videos below to learn about each recipient:



2024 Distinguished Service Award Honoree

Justice William Bedsworth

During his career on the bench, Justice Bedsworth’s legal opinions have spanned many topics, but he is recognized by lawyers for his writings on civility within the profession. Justice Bedsworth served on California's Civility Task Force, and was an outspoken voice committed to improving civility between opposing counsel and between lawyers and the bench. Equally acclaimed for his writings off the bench, through his syndicated monthly column—A Criminal Waste of Space—Justice Bedsworth has educated and entertained lawyers and non-lawyers alike.



2024 Distinguished Service Award Honoree

Judge Terry Friedman (Ret.)

Judge Terry Friedman has spent much of his career improving the ways in which the courts and their child welfare partners could improve safety, permanency, well-being, and fairness outcomes for children and families in the state. He has also devoted much of his time both on and off the bench to increasing access to justice for underrepresented litigants.



2024 Aranda Access to Justice Award Honoree

Melissa Fowler-Bradley

As a court executive officer, Melissa Fowler-Bradley has led many local court improvement measures/initiatives to improve services to the public, like advancements in e-search warrants, court collections and ability-to-pay tools, case management systems, jury service, and digitizing court records. Fowler-Bradley has also improved the administration of the California courts on a statewide level through her work on many statewide advisory groups.

Learn more about the award recipients and their work